Woman doctor assaulted at Mumbai hospital, 3 booked

Mumbai: In the early hours of Sunday, a female doctor at Mumbai’s Sion hospital was allegedly assaulted, leading to the booking of three individuals, including two women. The incident occurred in the casualty ward of the Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital and Medical College when the doctor was treating a patient.

According to police officials, the altercation began when the patient screamed at the doctor while she was cleaning blood from his ear. This led to an argument, escalating to physical assault by two women and a man accompanying the patient.

Police have registered a case against the three alleged attackers under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Maharashtra Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions Act. Two of the accused have been detained.

Sion hospital released a statement describing the incident as “alarming” and emphasising that their doctors’ safety is “non-negotiable.” The hospital called for immediate implementation of strict security measures in all hospitals.