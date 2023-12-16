Woman assault in Karnataka: 5-member BJP fact finding team reaches Belagavi

Sagar Sharma (25) from Lucknow and Manoranjan D (35) from Mysuru who were arrested on December 13, breached the security protocols at the Indian Parliament, a revelation detailed in the First Information Report (FIR) filed by the Delhi Police.

The FIR delves into the meticulous planning undertaken by the intruders, shedding light on their unconventional method of concealing canisters. Sharma and Manoranjan, who daringly jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery, had modified their footwear with a "cavity" cut out in the soles. The left foot shoe's inside sole was deftly sliced, creating the concealment space, and to bolster the cavity, an additional rubber layer was affixed to the sole's bottom. The FIR also includes specific details about the color and make of their shoes, the socks they wore, and the canisters that emitted yellow smoke, inciting panic among those present.

The FIR was registered at the Parliament Street police station based on a complaint filed by Delhi Police personnel. It narrates the moment when, alongside other police personnel, the complainant reached the office of Director Security at the new Parliament House Building. There, Omkar Singh, Deputy Director of Lok Sabha, handed over a complaint along with the intruders, their shoes, Aadhaar cards, and the used canisters of creative color smoke. The FIR further reveals that Sharma and Manoranjan burst these canisters inside the Lok Sabha, triggering chaos.

Detailing the modifications in their footwear, the FIR states, "The pair of sports shoes of Sharma of grey color where in, a cavity was found created by cutting the inside sole of the left foot shoe. The thickness of the sole of shoes is also found to increase by affixing additional rubber soles at the bottom to support the cavity. The pair of sports shoes of Manoranjan dark greyish colour where a cavity is found created by cutting the inside sole of left foot shoes. The inside sole of the right foot shoe was also found partly cut. The thickness of the sole of shoes was also found to increase by affixing additional rubber sole at the bottom to support the cavity."

The FIR also discloses the discovery of pamphlets at the scene, featuring a tricolor fist with a Hindi slogan and another pamphlet with an English slogan addressing the Manipur issue.

Further complicating the situation, additional suspects, identified as Amol Shinde and Neelam, were detained outside Parliament House's gate no 2/3. A preliminary inquiry revealed their association with Sharma and Manoranjan. The spot yielded the recovery of four used canisters of creative color smoke and one unused canister of the same type. These canisters bore warnings, emphasizing the need for goggles and gloves, outdoor use, and supervision, and were marked as made in China.

The FIR concludes by stating that, based on the complaint, evidence collected, preliminary inquiry, DD entries, spot inspection, and other materials, prima facie offenses under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including criminal conspiracy and obstructing public servants, are made out. Sections 16 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act are also invoked. Under senior officers' instructions, the Special Cell is entrusted with further investigating the case. The incident raises significant concerns about security breaches and prompts a critical reevaluation of safety measures at such crucial institutions.



