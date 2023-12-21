Winter session: Three more MPs suspended from Parliament, total reaches 146

Lok Sabha members DK Suresh, Deepak Baij and Nakul Nath became the latest victims of the recent Parliament suspensions. Three Lok Sabha members DK Suresh, Deepak Baij and Nakul Nath were suspended from the house on Thursday. This brings the total number of members suspended from both houses of the Parliament to 146. The Lok Sabha on Wednesday suspended two more opposition MPs for showing placards in the House. Thomas Chazhikadan of the Kerala Congress (Mani) and A M Ariff of the CPI(M) were suspended for misconduct after a resolution moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi was adopted by the House. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday alleged that Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar had brought casteism to Parliament after the Vice President had slammed a TMC leader s mimicry of him and called it an insult to his background as a farmer and Jat. INDIA bloc leaders will protest at Jantar Mantar Friday against the suspension of MPs and nationwide protests will also be held in all district headquarters against the government s immoral and illegal behaviour of this government. He also alleged that the government doesn t want the House to function.﻿

(With Agency Inputs)



