Winning, losing part of politics, numbers game goes on: Modi

New Delhi: In the final Cabinet meeting of the current tenure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised that winning and losing are inherent aspects of politics. “We have done good work for the last 10 years and will continue to do so,” he assured NDA leaders.

Reflecting on the election results, PM Modi described them as a victory for the world’s largest democracy. “Winning and losing are part of politics. The numbers game will go on,” he stated.

The Prime Minister expressed his gratitude to the Union Ministers for their dedicated efforts over the past decade. “All of you have worked very hard,” PM Modi acknowledged.