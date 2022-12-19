Winning 5 Seats In Gujarat Was As Difficult As "Milking An Ox" Says Arvind Kejriwal

Taking note of the 14 per cent vote share of AAP in the recently concluded Gujarat polls, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal said that winning 5 seats was as difficult as "milking an ox".

His statements came while chairing the National Council meeting of Aam Adami Party (AAP) in Delhi.

"In one year we got Punjab, won the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), 2 MLAs in Goa and 5 MLAs with 14 per cent vote share in Gujarat. In reference to the Gujarat success, one person told me that I milked an ox. Everyone can milk a cow but we milked an ox," Mr Kejriwal said.

"Our government will be formed in Gujarat in 2027," he further added.

The Aam Aadmi Party National Council and National Executive met on Sunday for the first time after AAP attained its national status. In National Council, party leaders discussed various political issues and passed resolutions.

Arvind Kejriwal, who is also Delhi Chief Minister, also asked the people to boycott Chinese goods. Slamming the Modi government, he said, the government does not care about the lives of soldiers.

Indian soldiers prevented Chinese troops from entering the Indian territory last week during a border face-off that led to injuries on both sides, the government said earlier this week.

The recent skirmish was the first since deadly clashes in June 2020 when Indian and Chinese troops were involved in hand-to-hand combat in the Galwan Valley of Ladakh, in which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives.

In the present discourse of events, Mr Kejriwal alleged, "Who are buying the goods of China? What is the compulsion of BJP to buy goods from China? Can't we increase our indigenous production? We buy the same stuff from China which could be produced in our country."

Adding further he said, "The government is driving away the people of India and hugging the people of China. Traders and industrialists are leaving India."



