Will work for NCP till I am alive: Ajit Pawar on rumour of rift

Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Tuesday said he would work for his party till he is alive and scotched speculation that he and a group of MLAs loyal to him might align with the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party.

Talking to reporters here, the Leader of the Opposition said there is not an iota of truth in reports about any rift in the Nationalist Congress Party and his joining hands with the BJP.

"We (party MLAs) are all with the NCP. I will work for the NCP till I live," Ajit Pawar added.