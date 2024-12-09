'Will we have lollipop while you come to occupy our land': Mamata in dig at Bangladeshi politicos

Kolkata: Taking a dig at a section of Bangladeshi politicians, who said the country has legitimate claims over Bengal, Bihar and Odisha, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday wondered whether Indians "would have lollipop" when external forces would try to occupy Indian lands.

While addressing the West Bengal Assembly, Banerjee, without naming anyone, condemned the circulation of certain fake videos on this side of the border and blamed a certain political party for attempting to stoke tensions in the state.

The chief minister condemned the persecution of minorities in Bangladesh, calling it unacceptable, and stressed the need for unity among India's religious communities.

Banerjee strongly rejected provocative statements from across the border, including a Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader who said that Bangladesh has claims over Bengal, Bihar, and Odisha, and a viral video featuring Bangladesh Army veterans suggesting the country could occupy West Bengal within days, remarking, "You will occupy Bengal, Bihar, and Odisha, and we will have lollipops? Don't even think that."

"No one has the guts to take our lands, don't even think about it," she said.

Mocking some Bangladeshi leaders, who have made provocative statements recently, she said, "Stay calm and healthy and have peace of mind."

She also cautioned those seeking to politicise the situation in India, saying that such actions would harm West Bengal and its people.

"Those thinking of politicising this must remember that it will hurt our state too, and your friends, sisters, and brothers in Bangladesh," she said.

"A certain political party is responsible for the circulation of fake videos to stoke fire. I appeal to everyone to stay away from such misinformation. We are not in favour of any one group, we care for everyone here," she said.

Banerjee urged restraint, saying, "We should not make unnecessary statements that may threaten the situation here."

The chief minister condemned the ongoing persecution of minorities, especially Hindus, in Bangladesh, calling it unacceptable, and stressed the need for unity among India's religious communities.

"We condemn the ongoing violence on Hindus in Bangladesh. Communal violence is not done by Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, or Christians; it is done by anti-social elements that are burden on the society. We should all remember this and avoid making statements that could disrupt the peace in West Bengal," she said.

The Hindu community in Bangladesh, the country's largest minority group, has faced increasing persecution following the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on August 5, triggered by widespread student protests. They have been increasingly vulnerable to violent attacks and forced displacement.

Banerjee called upon the media to be cautious in their coverage of the Bangladesh issue, particularly regarding the spread of fake videos.

"This is not Uttar Pradesh or Rajasthan where we will ban or arrest you. But I request you to be responsible. Many fake videos are doing the rounds. A political party is trying to ignite a fire. Both communities must be watchful of this," she warned.

Banerjee addressed concerns over potential protests in the state, urging restraint, stating that while many minority groups wanted to hold protest marches, she had asked them not to.

She cautioned that some individuals might politicise the issue and use it to provoke communal riots, emphasising, "We don't want riots; we want peace. The same blood flows in the veins of Hindus and Muslims and all other communities. We are all proud Indians."

Banerjee also praised West Bengal's secular nature, noting that both Hindus and Muslims in the state had condemned the atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh.

"I am thankful that while Hindus are protesting, Imams also held a press conference to condemn the atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh. This just shows that West Bengal is first when it comes to showing an example of secularism," she added.

Regarding the issue of Bangladesh nationals attempting to cross the border into West Bengal, Banerjee stated that the Border Security Force (BSF) was monitoring the situation.

"We will not comment on this. Those with money are coming by planes or trains, but the poor cannot. We don't handle the border. Let the Centre handle it. The BSF is keeping a watch on our borders," she said.

Banerjee called for compassion and unity, urging the people of West Bengal to show solidarity with their counterparts across the border.

"Let us show the Bengalis on the other side a sense of nationalism, compassion, and affection," she said.

The West Bengal chief minister said her government and party, the Trinamool Congress, will follow the guidelines of the Ministry of External Affairs and will not speak out of turn.

"Our foreign secretary is in Bangladesh for talks. Let us not speak more than what is required. Let us wait for the outcome. We are responsible citizens. Our country is united," she said.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Monday held talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart Mohammad Jashim Uddin, amid strained bilateral ties since August following the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Misri arrived in Dhaka earlier in the day on an Indian Air Force jet for a day-long visit, officials said. It is the first high-level visit from New Delhi after a massive uprising ended Hasina's 15-year rule in August.