‘Will take back verified citizens’: India says ‘against illegal immigration in US’

NEW DELHI: Amid the US crackdown on illegal immigration under the new Trump administration, India on Friday clarified that New Delhi too opposes illegal immigration, particularly because it is linked to several forms of organised crime. India also expressed its desire for a “bolder, bigger, and more ambitious” relationship with the US and indicated its readiness to collaborate with the Trump administration to address any related issues.

Addressing a weekly press briefing, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that Indian nationals who are overstaying anywhere in the world, not just in the US, without proper documentation, will be taken back if they can prove their Indian citizenship. “If that happens to be the case, we will take things forward and facilitate their return to India,” he added.

The spokesperson said, “We are against illegal immigration, especially because it is linked to several forms of organised crime—not just in the United States, but anywhere.”

When asked about the number of people India would take back from the US, he said any such discussion on numbers is “premature.”

He clarified that the US decision to deport illegal immigrants would not affect trade ties between the two countries, stating, “Illegal migration and trade are two separate issues. Our approach, policy, and stance on illegal migration are very clear. We are against illegal migration.”

Within days of assuming office, President Donald Trump’s administration has authorised authorities to crack down on illegal migrants, with hundreds already arrested and deported.

Like in many countries, there have been concerns in India regarding the Trump administration’s approach to immigration and tariffs.

President Trump has already spoken about imposing “100 per cent tariffs” on the BRICS grouping, which includes India.

“We remain in close communication with the US administration and would like to continue working towards further strengthening our economic partnership,” Jaiswal said.

He noted that trade occupies a significant place in the strong and multi-faceted India-US relationship, with both countries achieving record trade in goods and services worth USD 190 billion in 2023.

“The new US government has recently taken office. Whatever trade issues exist, we will resolve them. We aim to enhance the record levels of trade and expand it further,” he said.

Jaiswal also commented on the “warm” personal relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Trump.

When asked about Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun’s reported presence at Trump’s inauguration ceremony, Jaiswal said, “Whenever there is an anti-India activity, we take up such matters with the US government. We will continue to raise issues with the US that have a bearing on our security or promote an anti-India agenda.”

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced the arrest of 538 illegal immigrant criminals, including a suspected terrorist and several individuals convicted of sex crimes against minors.

“The largest deportation operation in history is well underway. Promises made, promises kept,” she stated.

“The Trump administration has arrested 538 illegal immigrant criminals, including a suspected terrorist, four members of the Tren de Aragua gang, and several individuals convicted of sex crimes against minors,” she added.

In multiple posts on X on Thursday, Leavitt further stated that deportation flights had commenced, with hundreds of migrants already deported by US military aircraft.

“President Donald Trump is sending a strong and clear message to the entire world: if you illegally enter the United States of America, you will face severe consequences,” she said.With agency inputs