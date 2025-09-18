Will support peace efforts in Ukr, Modi tells Putin

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed India’s readiness to contribute to efforts aimed at ending the conflict in Ukraine during a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday. The conversation took place as Putin reached out to extend birthday greetings to the Indian leader, who turned 75.

The two leaders, who have spoken three times since early August, discussed the state of India-Russia relations and reviewed the progress of their long-standing strategic partnership. Modi thanked Putin for his wishes, writing on social media platform X, “Thank you, my friend, President Putin, for your phone call and warm wishes on my 75th birthday. We are committed to further strengthening our Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. India is ready to make all possible contributions towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict.”

According to a statement from the Kremlin, Putin praised India’s achievements under Modi’s leadership, noting that the country had recorded “impressive results” across economic, social, scientific, and technological domains. “Your work as head of the government has earned you great respect from your compatriots,” the Russian president was quoted as saying. He added that Modi had played a “great personal role” in reinforcing the close ties between Moscow and New Delhi and predicted that the two countries would continue their “constructive dialogue” on regional and global issues.

An Indian readout confirmed that Putin conveyed his warm wishes and highlighted the enduring nature of the India-Russia friendship. It said the two leaders reviewed bilateral issues and Modi expressed his anticipation of welcoming Putin to India later this year for the annual India-Russia summit.

The reaffirmation of India’s position on Ukraine came a day after Modi spoke with US President Donald Trump, who also called to extend birthday greetings. During that conversation, Modi conveyed New Delhi’s backing of Washington’s initiatives to achieve peace.

Trump has been actively pursuing diplomatic channels to resolve the war. On August 15, he held a summit with Putin in Alaska. Within days, he also hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House.

India has consistently urged both Moscow and Kyiv to seek a settlement through dialogue and diplomacy.