Will stop land transfer to infiltrators married to tribal women: Amit Shah

Seraikela (Jharkhand): Union Home minister Amit Shah on Monday promised a series of measures to tackle the issue of infiltration in Jharkhand, vowing to form a committee to identify and expel infiltrators if the BJP forms the government. Speaking at a rally in Seraikela, Shah accused the ruling JMM-led coalition of enabling Bangladeshi infiltrators and pledged to reclaim land allegedly grabbed by them.

“Tribal population is declining in Jharkhand. Infiltrators are grabbing land by marrying our daughters. We will bring legislation to prevent the transfer of land to infiltrators if they marry tribal women,” Shah declared.

He also claimed that former Chief Minister Champai Soren was humiliated and forced to resign by Hemant Soren for raising the infiltration issue.

Shah accused the JMM-Congress-RJD coalition of rampant corruption, alleging their involvement in scams worth thousands of crores, including the MNREGA, land, mining, and liquor scams. “The corrupt leaders of this coalition will be sent behind bars if BJP comes to power,” he asserted.

Promising financial reforms, Shah said, “Under BJP rule, for every rupee sent by the Centre, the state will add 25 paise to ensure Rs 1.25 reaches the people.”

With the Jharkhand Assembly elections approaching, Shah’s fiery rhetoric set the stage for a high-stakes political battle.