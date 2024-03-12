Will oppose CAA if it is discriminatory and aims at usurping people’s rights: Mamata Banerjee

MillenniumPost
BY MPost12 March 2024 10:38 AM GMT
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said she would fiercely oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) if she found it to be discriminatory against groups of people living in India and if it curtailed their existing citizenship rights in any manner.

Speaking at a hurriedly convened press conference from the state secretariat, Nabanna, barely minutes before the CAA rules were officially notified by the Centre, Banerjee said this was her “primary response” based on media reports that the announcement was likely to be made soon.

Banerjee stated she would offer her detailed opinion on CAA on Tuesday after thoroughly going through the notification and the finalised rules.

