Will not tolerate delays in execution of industrial projects in state: Bengal CM Mamata

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said the government will not tolerate delays and laxity in the execution of industrial projects in the state.

After a meeting with industrialists following the Bengal Global Business Summit in February, Banerjee said, "Bengal is No. 1 in terms of skill availability and talent pool. We will not tolerate any laxity and delay in project execution in various sectors such as IT and small and medium industries."

"The small and medium enterprise sector has a very big potential for employment generation. Many government departments sit on project files. Senior officers should study the projects themselves and not leave it to lower-level officers," she said.

Banerjee also stressed the need for coming up with solutions. "Red tape bureaucracy needs to change. Time has changed now. Employment has to be created," she added.

"Speedy and time-bound solutions are the need of the hour. For this, departmental coordination is required. Sitting together will help in creating solutions. There should be no negligence and delay in getting clearances relating to the environment. All clearances should be granted in a month," the CM said.

She pointed out that the progress of projects should be monitored, and efforts should be made to determine where they are stuck. "This has to be seen by all, and speedy execution is needed," Banerjee emphasised.

"I urge the chief secretary to introduce real-time tracking of applications. He should monitor this every fortnight. Interested industry captains may also join this effort by giving prior intimation," she said.

The CM further said, "If any problem is created by the local leaders, the affected person can lodge a complaint with the government."

Banerjee also mentioned that retrenchment by industrial units has to be negotiated with the state labour department.

"It has to be seen also that no personal interests should be entertained," she noted.

She added that the government is in the process of establishing six economic corridors that will touch all districts of the state, for which 3,000 acres have already been identified.

Banerjee insisted, "No land should be kept idle or forcibly taken away, and government secretaries have to look into this."

She also acknowledged the demand for land from the industry and said there are proposals for setting up five steel plants, involving an investment of Rs 35,000 crore with job-creating potential for 50,000 people.

Other projects poised for expansion include Ambuja Cement, Ultratech Cement, Essar Oil and Gas, Godrej Properties, among others. Captain Steel has proposed an investment of Rs 170 crore, she said.

For the real estate sector, Banerjee said, "No building plans should be sanctioned which allow for the eviction of the poor from colonies. Both the poor and rich have the right to live under shelter."