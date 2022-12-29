Will Monitor Work At Landfill Sites Every Week Says Manish Sisodia

From now onwards, I will inspect these landfill sites every week and monitor the work being done closely and as soon as the Mayor and Deputy Mayor take oath the speed of the clearing process will be doubled, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said after inspecting the Okhla landfill site along with MCD Mayor Candidate Dr Shelly Oberoi and Deputy Mayor candidate Aaley Mohammed Iqbal on Wednesday.



Together they inspected the ongoing work to flatten and eliminate the garbage mound at the site and understood the details of the process. Flanked by officials at the site, the Deputy CM took a detailed assessment of the works going on at the landfill. He made several suggestions upon noticing some gaps in the projects and directed the officials to accordingly get things back on track soon. Currently the work of clearing the landfill sites is going at a slow pace and we need double the speed to achieve our goals, Sisodia added.

He further said that the number of waste disposal machines will be increased at the landfill site to expedite the work. "Along with that, regular inspections at these sites will also give a boost to the work. So far, the previous government had only deceived the people of Delhi in the name of removing these sites."

As per Sisodia, "Clearing the garbage mountains of Delhi in Ghazipur, Okhla and Bhalsawa was not the priority of the previous government, hence the height of these landfill sites kept on growing in the past 15 years. But now, under the leadership of CM Arvind Kejriwal, we are ready with an action plan to eliminate these garbage mounds from Delhi. After the election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor is completed on January 6, the government will work on a war footing to free Delhi from these garbage mounds."

"People of Delhi have shown trust in the work of AAP-led Delhi government and voted us into power in MCD too. Now it is our priority to fulfill all the guarantees promised by AAP during the campaign, especially the elimination of the three garbage mounds from the national capital. We are determined to do this now," Shelly Oberoi and Aaley Mohammed Iqbal added.

Alleging that Sisodia is playing a "new gimmick to mislead the people of Delhi by visiting the Okhla landfill site today along with his party's mayoral and deputy mayoral candidates," Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva said the Municipal Corporation of Delhi had already declared that the Okhla landfill area will be cleared up before the G-20 Summit. He questioned the Deputy CM's motives, stating that how is it possible that announcements regarding the clearing of landfill sites were not taken into account by him.

Sachdeva said: "It is clear that Manish Sisodia and Aam Aadmi Party leaders went to Okhla landfill site today only for their political propaganda, they want to take the credit for cleaning the landfill site by misleading the people of Delhi, but the people of Delhi know very well that the decision on time bound cleaning of the landfill sites had been taken under the BJP rule at MCD."