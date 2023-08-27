Will focus on tourism to tackle unemployment if voted to power in Jammu and Kashmir: Azad

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad Sunday said if his party DPAP comes to power in the Union territory, he will focus on developing the tourism sector to tackle the issue of increasing unemployment.



At a rally of his Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) in Pulwama district, Azad also said he would address the perennial problem of highway blockade between Ramban and Banihal caused by landslides if voted to power.

"The focus will be on tourism to tackle the problem of unemployment. The youngsters should become hoteliers, restaurateurs and other service providers in tourist places. The 'ponywala' should be local, and the labourer should also be local. This will be all-round employment. The youths should not need to go even to another district for employment," he said.

To make world-class tourist destinations, the two main things needed are road connectivity and electricity, Azad said, adding, "Be it Shadimarg or Gulshanmarg, we will have to make it like Gulmarg so that people come from all over the world. For that, we need two things electricity supply and road connectivity."

"For our fruit transportation, the Ramban to Banihal stretch has become a problem. This 20-kilometre stretch is almost closed for six months a year due to which our fruit reaches Qazigund and rots there," he added.