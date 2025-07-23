‘Will do what we need to do’: India on EU sanctions over Russian oil

New Delhi: India will take whatever steps are necessary to ensure energy security for its population, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, days after the European Union announced a fresh round of sanctions targeting Russia’s energy sector. The new restrictions include measures affecting the Vadinar refinery in Gujarat, in which Russian firm Rosneft holds a significant stake.

“We will do what we need to do with regard to that,” Misri said at a media briefing on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to the UK and the Maldives. He added, “We have been very clear that insofar as energy security is concerned, it is the highest priority of the government of India to provide energy security for the people of India.”

The EU’s 18th package of sanctions, unveiled last week, introduced an import ban on refined petroleum products processed from Russian crude in third countries, a move widely seen as aimed at countries like India. It also lowered the price cap on Russian oil from $60 to around $48 per barrel.

India has consistently expanded its energy purchases from Russia in recent years, maintaining that national interest and access to affordable energy guide its decisions. Responding to questions on whether the issue will feature in Prime Minister Modi’s discussions with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Misri reiterated India’s stance on maintaining autonomy in energy policy. “On energy-related issues itself… it is important not to have double standards and to have a clear-eyed perception of what the global situation is insofar as the broader energy market is concerned,” he said. He stressed the importance of transparency in global energy flows. “It is important to have clarity on where the providers of energy goods are located, where they are going to come from, and who needs energy at what point in time,” Misri added.

While acknowledging Europe’s security concerns following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Misri noted that other nations face equally critical challenges. “We do understand that there is an important and serious security issue confronting Europe, but the rest of the world is also there and is also dealing with issues that are existential,” he said. “It’s important to keep balance and perspective when talking about these issues,” he concluded.