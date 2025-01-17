Will allow only individuals with more than two children to contest local body polls: Andhra CM

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has proposed a shift in local body election eligibility criteria, suggesting that only individuals with more than two children should be allowed to contest for positions like sarpanch, municipal councillor, or mayor.

“At one time, individuals with many children were not allowed to contest the panchayat or local bodies. Now what I am saying is that individuals with lower numbers of children cannot contest,” Naidu declared during a recent press conference in Naravaripalle, Signalling a complete reversal of previous population control measures.

The Chief Minister expressed concern about changing family dynamics and the growing trend of smaller families. “Your parents bore four to five children and you reduced it to one. Even smarter people

now are saying double income, no kids; let us enjoy. If their parents had thought like them, they would not have come into this world,” he remarked critically.

Drawing parallels with international scenarios, Naidu warned about the demographic challenges faced by countries with declining populations. “All countries made this mistake, and we have to make the decision at the right time,” he cautioned, specifically referencing South Korea, Japan, and continental Europe’s current demographic struggles.

The TDP leader’s concerns extend to broader demographic shifts in India. He predicted that North India might lose its advantage of stable fertility rates within approximately 15 years, emphasising the urgency of addressing population decline.

Addressing modern lifestyle choices, Naidu criticised the DINK (Double Income No Kids) concept, suggesting it prioritises personal enjoyment over societal responsibility. He expressed particular concern about couples who “are averse to having children

nowadays because they do not want to share the money they earned.”

Looking ahead to future demographic challenges, Naidu highlighted a critical timeline: “Till 2047, we will have the demographic dividend; there will be more youngsters. After 2047, there will be more old people.”

He explained the basic mathematics of population growth, stating, “If less than two children are given birth (per woman), then the population will reduce. If you give birth to more than two children, then the population will increase.”

This proposal marks a significant shift from Naidu’s October statement about managing Andhra Pradesh’s population due to concerns about an aging population.