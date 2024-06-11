Why is Manipur treated this way when it's part of India, asks Sule

Pune: NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule on Tuesday expressed concerns about the violence in Manipur and wondered why the north-eastern state was being given such a treatment when it is an integral part of the country.

Speaking to reporters here, the Baramati MP said a terror attack took place in Jammu even as Narendra Modi was sworn in as prime minister for a third term.

"We have been questioning the government over the Manipur issue for months. A lot of discussions took place in the Parliament over the Manipur situation. Manipur is an integral part of the country. The people, women, children there are Indians," Sule said when asked about RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's remark that peace had eluded the north-eastern state even after one year.

Bhagwat had on Monday said the situation in the strife-torn state must be considered a priority.

"In Manipur, the convoy of the Chief Minister was also attacked. It shows that somewhere something is going wrong. A word is not spoken about Manipur, though we sought a discussion on the issue. Leaders from the INDIA bloc travelled to the state, but we were stopped there. Manipur is an integral part of India, and why is it being meted out such treatment?" she said.

Sule further said that as a re-elected MP, raising the issue of unemployment will be her priority in the Parliament.

She reiterated that the issue of companies leaving Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park in Hinjawadi was worrying, and said that the Maratha Chambers of Commerce has requested NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar to convene a meeting and urge firms not to leave Maharashtra.

"More than 6 lakh people are working at the IT park, and it is worrying if firms are leaving," the NCP (SP) leader said.

Talking about the row over the medical entrance exam NEET-UG, 2024, Sule questioned why the Central government was outsourcing the conduct of the examination.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought the response of the Centre and the National Testing Agency on a plea seeking fresh conduct of the medical entrance exam NEET-UG, 2024, on the grounds of alleged question paper leak and other malpractices.

"What is the need for so many exams? If you ask me, when the INDI alliance government comes to power, my first demand will be to stop these exams. Students get exhausted just appearing for exams. They should be multifaceted and multi-talented. What importance do board exams have if students again have to appear for entrance exams like NEET? On top of this, there is irregularity and shoddy management, and the Centre is responsible for this," she said.

Asked about Shiv Sena MP Shrirang Barne expressing disappointment about his party not getting a cabinet berth despite winning seven Lok Sabha seats, Sule said his demand was justified as she has seen his performance in the Parliament, and he also received the Sansad Ratna award.

Barne has experience with the BJP for many years and knows how it treats the allies, she said.