Why Is BJP-Led Centre Allowing Imports From China When It Is Attacking India: Kejriwal

New Delhi: AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal Sunday lashed out at the Narendra Modi government over the recent faceoff between Indian and Chinese troops in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh, asking it to show "some courage and respect" for the country's soldiers.



Addressing the party's National Council meeting, Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal said while Chinese aggression is increasing at the border, the BJP-led Centre says "everything is alright".

Instead of "punishing" China, the Modi government is "rewarding Beijing" by allowing high volumes of imports from the country even though many Indian soldiers put their lives on the line while fighting Chinese troops, he charged.

"Don't you have any respect for our soldiers? Show some courage. China will come to its senses if India stops imports," Kejriwal said.

He also appealed to the nation to boycott Chinese products. "They say Chinese products are cheap. We do not want Chinese products even if it is cheap. We are ready to buy made-in-India products even if it costs us double," he added.

Kejriwal also hit out at the Central government over rising inflation and unemployment, accusing it of having no intention to bring relief to the masses.

"People fed up with rising inflation, unemployment under BJP govt at Centre. The AAP government in Delhi has shown that inflation can be contained and jobs can be created. Delhi's inflation is the lowest in India at 4.7 per cent," he claimed.

Hitting out at the government at the Centre, Kejriwal alleged, "Industrialists, high net worth people are leaving India because the BJP government is not letting them work and sending ED and CBI after them."

He claimed that AAP is the vehicle to bring change and make India a nation where nobody fights over religion and caste.

Asserting that AAP is the only party to become a national party within 10 years of its formation, Kejriwal said, "We will form government in Gujarat in 2027."