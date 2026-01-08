Why Indian students at a German university are facing visa cancellations and possible deportation

Hundreds of Indian students studying at the International University (IU) of Applied Sciences in Berlin are staring at visa cancellations and possible deportation after German authorities ruled that the university’s hybrid programmes do not qualify as full-time studies. As reported by Euronews in December, for many students the aspiration of pursuing higher education in Germany has taken an abrupt and troubling turn. Deep Shambarkar, a 25-year-old from Maharashtra, told Euronews that he moved to Berlin in July to enrol in a master’s programme in business management at the private International University, commonly referred to as IU.

Shambarkar has already spent close to €20,000 (around Rs 21 lakh) on his education — a significant sum for him — financed through a student loan from an Indian bank. “I don’t think the university will refund the money,” he said, adding that several students have already dropped out and are left bearing the financial burden. Instead of focusing on his master’s thesis, he now finds himself dealing with immigration authorities. His student visa was due for renewal in the summer when a yellow envelope arrived at his Berlin residence. The letter, sent by the Berlin Immigration Office (LEA), instructed him to leave Germany by November 3 or face deportation. The question many students are asking is why they are being told to leave. “I believe it’s because the university may not have had the proper accreditation for its courses,” Shambarkar said. He pointed out that in a similar case, another student had already lost in court. “They said the required infrastructure was inadequate. There are too few professors at the university,” he added. Shambarkar has filed an appeal but admits his chances of success appear limited. Since March 2025, more students have reportedly received notices asking them to leave Germany. Shambarkar said he is aware of nearly 300 such cases. According to him, authorities do not recognise IU’s programmes as in-person, full-time education. The courses can be completed remotely, which in his case meant studying from India. “We were promised a degree programme in Germany,” he said. With over 130,000 students, IU is among the largest universities in Germany. Around 4,500 of its students are Indian, accounting for more than one-fifth of its international student population.

Many of these students, including Shambarkar, discovered the university through the Indian placement agency upGrad, Euronews reported. The company assists students seeking to study abroad. Its model involves completing the initial part of the programme online from India, followed by relocation to Germany to complete the degree. Shambarkar finished his first semester online before moving to Berlin. Responding to queries from Business Standard, Praneet Singh, AVP – University Partnerships at upGrad Study Abroad, said Germany continues to be a preferred destination for Indian students, but expectations are clearly defined. “Students are required to meet specific academic and compliance benchmarks, with visa intent closely tied to performance and academic progression,” Singh said. He added that Indian students must understand that visa compliance goes beyond merely securing admission. “While studying on campus in Germany, students must maintain over 80% attendance, successfully complete 30 ECTS credits per semester, and adhere to all regulations linked to the student visa (D-Type, followed by 16B),” Singh explained.

Singh further outlined that students, whether enrolled in public or private institutions, enter Germany on a national D-type visa. “This visa is valid for one year. After completing the first year, students are required to apply for an extension in the form of a residence permit,” he said. According to him, students currently facing difficulties have completed their first year and are now applying for extensions, which depend on six specific criteria. “In this case, a section of students were called by immigration authorities to appear and submit the necessary documents,” Singh said. “It is important to note that so far, not a single deportation has taken place.” Students who remain in Germany after the first year transition from the D-type visa to a Section 16B residence permit. “Regardless of whether the institution is public or private, students must ensure these six requirements are fulfilled to maintain legal residency,” Singh said.

Singh explained that visa extensions are assessed on the basis of:

• Completion of 100% ECTS progress, or 30 ECTS credits per semester

• Availability of funds to cover tuition fees and living expenses for the remaining duration of the course

• An enrolment certificate confirming full-time status with over 80% attendance

• Valid health insurance

• Proof of residence

• Proof of income or financial capacity, including bank statements

“As long as these six conditions are met, students are eligible for a visa extension under the Section 16B resident visa category for the remainder of their degree programme,” he said.