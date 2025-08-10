Why govt 'not ready' for discussion in Parliament on functioning of EC, asks Cong

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday asked the government why it was "not ready" for a discussion in Parliament on the functioning of the Election Commission as past governments have allowed a discussion on the same in both Houses.

Congress leader Manickam Tagore cited several incidents in the past when a discussion on ECI's electoral reforms and the use of money power in elections were discussed.

"Why is honourable Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju afraid to allow a discussion on the functioning of the Election Commission in Parliament?" Tagore asked.

"This isn't new Parliament has discussed ECI's conduct & electoral reforms dozens of times over decades. Let's look at history. In Rajya Sabha, debates on ECI & electoral reforms date back to 1957, covering: Annulment of election rules. Rescheduling & postponement of polls. Electoral reforms discussions in 1970, 1981, 1986, 1991, 2015. Use of money power & urgent need to amend laws

"In Lok Sabha, MPs have raised these issues repeatedly: Electoral reforms (1981, 1983, 1986, 1990, 1995, 2005). Postponement of elections in Bihar & Tripura. Photo ID card issuance. Rigging investigations & foreign money allegations," the Congress leader said in a post on X.

Tagore said even powerful CEC decisions like postponing elections in 1993 were debated openly in both Houses.

Tagore asserted that governments of the past did not "hide", as they faced Parliament and they answered.

"From money power in elections (1978) to proxy voting for NRIs (2015) Parliament has been the forum to hold ECI accountable. So why is the Modi government suddenly allergic to discussion?

"Democracy dies in darkness. If Parliament cannot discuss the body that conducts our elections, then where will accountability live?" he asked.

"Mr Rijiju stop shielding the shah ji selected ECI from scrutiny. If the past governments allowed these debates without fear - why not you? What are you trying to hide from the people of India?" the Congress leader asked.