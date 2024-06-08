Who will join Modi’s cabinet in his historic third term?

New Delhi: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares for his third consecutive term, the newly elected MPs of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are set to convene today to finalize the cabinet minister list. The swearing-in ceremony for PM Modi and his new cabinet will be held tomorrow evening in a grand event. Modi will be the first Prime Minister to secure three terms since Jawaharlal Nehru.

The BJP secured 240 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, falling 32 seats short of the majority mark. The crucial support from four allies—N Chandrababu Naidu's TDP (16 seats), Nitish Kumar's JDU (12 seats), Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena (7 seats), and Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas (5 seats)—will help BJP reach the majority.

TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu and JDU's Nitish Kumar, emerging as pivotal figures, have publicly endorsed Modi as the alliance's prime ministerial candidate and provided written support, countering speculation of potential opposition outreach.

Negotiations between BJP and key allies TDP and JD(U) are underway, with both parties vying for significant roles in the central government. Additionally, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena faction and Chirag Paswan's LJP are also seeking important positions in Modi's cabinet.

The INDIA bloc, defying exit poll predictions, posed a significant challenge to the BJP in this election. The opposition alliance secured 232 seats, 40 short of the majority. The Congress, leading the opposition bloc, won 99 seats out of the 328 it contested.