Who will be Delhi’s next CM?

New Delhi: As the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections ended with BJP securing its victory in the national Capital, speculation swirled around who will be the party’s candidate for Chief Minister. The BJP is determined to wrest control of the Capital and has several prominent figures vying for the coveted position. The competition is heating up within the BJP as key leaders, both seasoned and newcomers, position themselves for the leadership role, as per sources within the party.

Parvesh Verma: A name with legacy

Among the strongest contenders for Delhi’s top political job is Parvesh Verma, a leader with the political pedigree and electoral success to back his ambitions. Parvesh, who made headlines in the Assembly elections by defeating AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi constituency, comes from one of Delhi’s most influential political families. His father, Sahib Singh Verma, served as the Chief Minister of Delhi, and his uncle Azad Singh was the mayor of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Having made his political debut in 2013, Parvesh Verma first won the Mehrauli seat in the Delhi Assembly, defeating Congress’s Yoganand Shastri. He later transitioned to national politics, securing a win in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections for West Delhi and retaining his seat in 2019. Though he did not contest in the 2024 elections, his record and family legacy make him a formidable force within the BJP.

Vijender Gupta: The Opposition leader’s steady rise

Another name that has emerged as a serious contender is Vijender Gupta, the incumbent MLA and Opposition leader in the Delhi Assembly. Gupta has represented the Rohini constituency, winning the seat twice in the 2015 and 2020 elections. His leadership skills and resilience, especially in his role as opposition leader, have earned him significant respect within the party.

Virendra Sachdeva: The strategic leader

As the president of the Delhi BJP, Virendra Sachdeva has taken up a pivotal role in the party’s direction. Under his leadership, the BJP contested the 2025 Delhi elections and secured a majority, ending the dominance of AAP in the city. Sachdeva’s political acumen, combined with his background in sports administration as the Secretary General of the Archery Association of India and Vice President of the Delhi Olympics, gives him a distinct leadership profile. While he has not been overtly vocal about his CM aspirations, sources within the party suggest he may play a significant role in the final decision-making process.

Other notable contenders: Tiwari, Vardhan, Goel, and Khurana

In addition to these front-runners, the BJP has several other leaders who could throw their hat into the ring for the Chief Ministerial post.

Manoj Tiwari, a former Member of Parliament and one of the party’s most prominent faces, has long been recognised for his mass appeal, particularly among the Purvanchali community. Dr. Harsh Vardhan, the former Union Minister and an established figure in the health sector, is another strong possibility. His tenure as Delhi’s Health Minister during the COVID-19 pandemic saw a proactive approach, earning him praise. With his extensive experience as a former Union Minister, Vijay Goel and Harish Khurana, a former MLA and son of Delhi’s former CM Madan Lal Khurana, also make the list of potential candidates. Both bring decades of experience and leadership to the table, as per party leaders.

The wild card: Bansuri Swaraj

Bansuri Swaraj, the daughter of veteran BJP leader Sushma Swaraj, is an interesting addition to the pool of contenders. As a first-time Member of Parliament, Bansuri won the New Delhi seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, a seat once held by BJP stalwarts Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani.

The Likely Scenario

According to sources within the BJP, the final choice for the Chief Ministerial candidate is most likely to come from among the party’s elected MLAs. This could include any of the leaders mentioned above, depending on factors like electability, party unity, and leadership dynamics closer to the elections.