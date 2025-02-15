When friends meet: F-35 jets to India, 26/11 extradition, trade deal on the cards

WASHINGTON: India and the U.S. relationship was re-energised on Friday with a summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump yielding a range of benefits including US sale of oil, gas and F-35 fighter aircraft to India, a possible mega trade deal and the immediate extradition of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana.

Trump said after talks with Modi that India will buy more oil, gas and military hardware from America to bring down the trade deficit while asserting that Washington will not spare New Delhi from reciprocal tariffs.

At his Oval Office in the White House, Trump warmly welcomed Modi with a long handshake and a bear hug and described him as a “great friend” for a long time and a “terrific” man.

“We missed you. We missed you a lot,” Trump said as he greeted Modi.

The elaborate welcome allayed the trepidation and put to rest the uncertainty that had clouded bilateral relationship after Trump took office last month for the second time and unleashed a series of executive orders that have upended the global economic and diplomatic order.

Yet, Modi’s visit went off without any hiccups and in fact produced rich dividends. The only fly in the ointment was Trump’s announcement a day before the summit that he would impose reciprocal tariffs on countries that do the same with American goods.

India is among those countries Trump is targeting, and he did not mince his words when talking about reciprocal tariffs against India during a 44-minute joint news conference with Modi.

“Whatever India charges, we will charge them,” Trump said. “We are being reciprocal with India.”

He said both sides are looking at striking a major trade deal soon while calling import duties imposed by India on certain US products “very unfair” and “strong”.

In his remarks at the joint press conference, PM Modi dwelt upon his government’s “Viksit Bharat’’ initiative. “In the language of America, he said, developed India means Make India Great Again, (MIGA). When the United States and India work together, “MAGA” plus “MIGA”, the “MEGA” Partnership for prosperity is formed. And this mega spirit gives new scale and scope to our goals,’’ he said.

PM Modi said: “We have set a target of more than doubling bilateral trade to 500 billion dollars by 2030. Our teams will work on an early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Trade Agreement. We will strengthen the oil and gas trade to ensure India’s energy security. Investment in energy infrastructure will also increase. In the nuclear energy sector, we also talked about increasing cooperation in the direction of Small Modular Reactors.’’

On defence, he said that America has an important role in India’s defence preparedness. As strategic and trusted partners, the two sides are actively moving in the direction of joint development, joint production and transfer of technology.

“In the coming time, new technology and equipment will increase our capability. We have decided to launch the Autonomous Systems Industry Alliance. The Defence Cooperation Framework will be created for the next decade. Defence inter-operability, logistics, repair and maintenance will also be its main parts,’’ he said.

PM Modi announced that the two countries will work together in Artificial Intelligence, Semiconductors, Quantum, Biotechnology, and other technologies.

He said the partnership between India and the U.S. underpins democracy and democratic values and systems. “We will work together to enhance peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific. The Quad will have a special role to play in this. In the Quad Summit to be held in India this year, we will increase cooperation with partner countries in new areas. Under the “IMEC” and “I2U2” initiative, we will work together on economic corridors and connectivity infrastructure,’’ he said.

PM Modi said the two sides agreed that concerted action is necessary to eradicate cross-border terrorism. “I am thankful to the President that he has decided to hand over the culprit who committed the killings in India in 2008, to India now. Indian courts will now take appropriate action,’’ he informed.

On people-to-people ties, he said the Indian community in America is an important link in our relationship and added that India will soon open new Indian consulates in Los Angeles and Boston.”We have invited American universities and educational institutions to open off-shore campuses in India,’’ he said.

In a post on X, the prime minister said the “excellent” meeting will add “significant momentum to the India-USA friendship”. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said it was a “very substantive and very productive” visit.

In his remarks, Trump said he and PM Modi have reached an agreement that could potentially make the US the “number one supplier” of oil and gas to India, suggesting it was part of measures to bring down the US trade deficit with India that stands at around USD 50 billion.

“Starting this year, we will be increasing military sales to India by many billions of dollars,” Trump said.

“We are also paving the way to ultimately provide India with F-35 stealth fighters,” he added. The F35 jets are known as the most lethal, survivable and connected fighter aircraft in the world.

Trump also announced that India and the US will work together like “never before” to confront the threat of radical Islamic terror across the world.

“I am pleased to announce that my administration has approved the extradition of one of the very evil people of the world,” he said, referring to 26/11 Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Rana to India.

“He is going to be going back to India to face justice,” Trump said. “We’re giving him back to India immediately and more such extraditions could follow as we have quite a few requests (from New Delhi),” he added.

The US president also noted positive momentum in India-US cooperation in the civil-nuclear energy sector. “In the ground-breaking development for the US nuclear industry, India is also reforming laws to welcome US nuclear technology to the Indian market,” he said.

In his remarks, Prime Minister Modi said cooperation between India and the US can shape a better world.

A defence cooperation framework will be prepared for the next decade, he said. “One thing that I deeply appreciate, and I learn from President Trump, is that he keeps the national interest (of the US) supreme. Like him, I also keep the national interest of India at the top of everything else,” Modi said.

To a question on whether the issue relating to business tycoon Gautam Adani figured in the talks, Modi said, “India is a democracy and our culture is ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’. We consider the whole world as one family. I believe every Indian is mine.”

“Two prominent leaders of two countries never discuss such individual issues,” he added.

On ties between India and China following the eastern Ladakh border row, Trump said, “I do see the skirmishes on the border which are quite vicious... If I could be of help.”

The US president said he wished China, India, Russia and the US -- all could get along well. Prime Minister Modi and President Trump also answered questions on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“I support Donald Trump’s efforts towards finding a possible solution to end the war. The world somehow feels India has been neutral during the war. But I would like to reiterate that India has not been neutral. In fact, India has been on the side of peace,” Modi said.

“When I met President Putin, I had even said that this is not the era for war. I had also said that solutions cannot be found on the battlefield. They can only come when all parties sit at the table for dialogue,” he said. On the ambitious India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, Trump said both sides agreed to work to help build one of “greatest trade routes” in history globally. With Agency Inputs