What happens when a Pope dies? sacred ritual of choosing a new leader

When a pope dies, it sets in motion a centuries-old tradition filled with solemn rituals, strict secrecy, and symbolic gestures. From sealing the papal apartment to the white smoke rising above the Sistine Chapel, the process reflects both reverence and deep historical continuity for the world’s 1.3 billion Catholics.

Who's in Charge?

The period after a pope’s death is called sede vacante, or “the vacant See”. During this time, the camerlengo — currently Cardinal Kevin Farrell — certifies the pope’s death and secures his apartment. The camerlengo handles day-to-day Vatican administration until a new pope is elected.

Most Vatican officials lose their roles temporarily, though a few remain, including the foreign minister and the liturgical chief, who helps prepare the conclave. The dean of the College of Cardinals, Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, presides over the funeral and guides the transition.

Pope Francis, planning for his own eventual funeral, reformed the rites in 2024 to emphasise humility and has chosen to be buried in St. Mary Major Basilica.

Timeline of Events

After the pope’s death is confirmed, his body is moved to St. Peter’s Basilica for public viewing, followed by a funeral Mass. Burial must occur between the fourth and sixth day after death. The Church then observes nine official days of mourning, known as novendiali.

During this time, cardinals arrive in Rome. The conclave — the secret meeting to elect a new pope — must begin 15 to 20 days after the death, though it may start earlier if all electors are present.

Who Can Elect the Pope?

Only cardinals under 80 years of age may vote, with a maximum of 120 electors allowed. As of the latest data, 135 were eligible, though that may change by the time the conclave begins. Cardinals over 80 can attend pre-conclave meetings, where church matters are discussed, but they do not vote.

Notably, in 2013, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio (now Pope Francis) made a powerful speech during these meetings that helped propel him to the papacy.

Voting Process

Voting takes place in the Sistine Chapel behind closed doors. On the afternoon after the opening Mass, the first vote is held. If no pope is elected, four ballots are cast daily — two in the morning and two in the afternoon — until someone receives a two-thirds majority.

Ballots bear the Latin phrase Eligo in Summum Pontificem (“I elect as supreme pontiff”), and cardinals solemnly declare their vote, place it on a tray, and tip it into a receptacle. Three scrutineers count and announce the results after each round.

If no one wins, ballots are pierced with a needle and thread, then burned. Pope Benedict XVI changed earlier rules to ensure a two-thirds majority is always required, preventing a simple majority even after days of deadlock.

Secrecy Rules

Strict secrecy governs the conclave. Cardinals and aides take oaths forbidding them from disclosing anything about the proceedings — even using recording devices is banned. Violating these rules can result in automatic excommunication, as made explicit by Benedict XVI.

Cardinals face even harsher penalties if found to have accepted bribes, allowed outside influence, or struck deals to back certain candidates.

The Signal: Do We Have a Pope?

At the end of each voting session, the ballots are burned in a special stove. The smoke color tells the world the outcome: black means no pope yet, white means a pope has been chosen and accepted the role.

To ensure clarity, chemicals are added to the burn mix — potassium perchlorate and sulfur for black smoke, and potassium chlorate and lactose for white. Bells are also rung to announce the decision.

Once elected, the new pope is introduced from the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica with the words, Habemus Papam! (“We have a pope!”), followed by his chosen papal name. He then delivers his first blessing to the world.