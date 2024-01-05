WFI prepares for legal battle against Sports Ministry’s suspension order

New Delhi: The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) is locked in a tense standoff with the Sports Ministry after its recent suspension over alleged violations of the National Sports Code and WFI constitution. Determined to challenge the decision, the WFI has announced plans to file a legal case against the suspension in court next week. It has also called an emergency Executive Committee meeting on January 16 to discuss the future of the Federation.



The WFI’s Executive Committee meeting agenda, released to the press, reveals plans to discuss the ad-hoc panel and the upcoming National Championships. Interestingly, the ad-hoc committee has already announced its own schedule, with Senior Nationals in February and age-group championships within six weeks.

The WFI leadership, led by president Sanjay Singh, has vehemently rejected the suspension, calling it “unacceptable” and emphasising their democratic election process. They have refused to recognise the ad-hoc committee appointed by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to manage wrestling affairs in the interim.

Singh criticised the ad-hoc committee’s recent announcement of the Indian wrestling team for the Zagreb Open. He questioned the exclusion of five weight categories and the logic behind picking the same team as the Asian Games without considering other capable contenders. He emphasised the importance of a properly functioning Federation to conduct fair trials and select the best possible team for India. Adding to the complexity, the ad-hoc committee has already announced conflicting plans for National Championships – seniors in Jaipur on February 3 and age groups in Gwalior within six weeks. It remains to be seen whether the wrestlers, who are the main stakeholders in the sport, will choose to compete in the events organised by WFI or the ones conducted by the ad-hoc committee. WITH AGENCIES INPUTS