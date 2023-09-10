Wet morning in Delhi, more rain expected during day

New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to a pleasant morning on Sunday following overnight rains in parts of the national capital with the minimum temperature settling at 23.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).



The IMD said Delhi recorded 39 mm of rainfall till 8:30 am. The relative humidity was 100 per cent at 8:30 am.

The city, which is hosting heads of state from around the world for the G20 Summit, is likely to witness generally cloudy skies with moderate rainfall during the day. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 30 degrees Celsius, the weather department said.

Several parts of Delhi had also received rain on Saturday, bringing relief from the heat. The minimum temperature settled at 23.2 degrees Celsius and the maximum at 32 degrees Celsius, both two notches below normal.