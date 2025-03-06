We will work as per our plan: Delhi CM

New Delhi: Delhi’s Chief Minister Rekha Gupta responded firmly to the Aam Aadmi Party’s persistent demands, rejecting the opposition party’s attempts to influence the government’s priorities. While the AAP has been vocally pushing for the swift implementation of the promised Rs 2,500 monthly financial assistance for women, Gupta maintained that the BJP-led government will proceed with its commitments on its own terms. The opposition party has been vocal about this issue during the first Assembly session, organising multiple protests to highlight their stance and put pressure on the new government.

Addressing a press conference, Gupta said, “Nobody needs to remind us how many days are left... We will work as per our agenda; they will not dictate it.”

She highlighted the ongoing consultations with women’s organisations for the upcoming Viksit Delhi budget and said the discussions covered various issues, including health, safety and economic empowerment.

“All expectations of women from the budget were discussed in detail. We will ensure they are incorporated into government policies,” the chief minister said.

Gupta announced that over the next three days, she would visit the slum areas to interact with women and understand their concerns. Additionally, she plans to engage with youth to know their perspectives.

“The upcoming Delhi budget will be one that fulfils the hopes of the people,” she asserted, reiterating her commitment to implementing all promises made in the BJP’s election manifesto.

Earlier on Wednesday, AAP workers put up posters across Delhi with the message “only three more days,” seeking to build pressure on the BJP government over its “promise” to roll out Rs 2,500 monthly financial assistance to women by March 8.

March 8 is celebrated as International Women’s Day.

On Tuesday, AAP workers led by Leader of Opposition Atishi staged a protest outside the Mandi House metro station. The party has been demanding a clear timeline from the newly elected BJP government in Delhi about the implementation of the scheme to provide financial assistance to women.