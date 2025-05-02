‘We will hunt down every terrorist’: Shah on Pahalgam terror attack

NEW DELHI: Amid diplomatic offensive by the Modi government to highlight cross-border linkages of the deadly April 22 Pahalgam terror strike that killed 26 people, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday vowed to hunt down each and every perpetrator of the terror attack and no one will be spared.

Shah was speaking at an event in the Capital for the unveiling of a statue of Upendra Nath Brahma — the patriarch of Assam’s Bodo community. Shah asserted that the Modi government will not spare any terrorist. “Whoever has carried out the dastardly attack in Pahalgam, we will not spare anyone. We will hunt down each and every perpetrator,” he said.

The Home Minister said the Modi government has been pursuing a zero-tolerance policy against terrorists and fighting strongly against those who have been indulging in terror activities in Kashmir since the 1990s.

“If someone thinks they will escape by carrying out such a cowardly attack, they are wrong. This is Narendra Modi’s government. We will not spare anyone,” he said.

Shah, widely acknowledged as the chief strategist of the ruling BJP, said the government’s fight against terrorism will continue till the menace is completely wiped out. “Do not think that you have won by killing 26 people. Everyone of you will be made answerable,” he said.

Paying tributes to those killed in the Pahalgam attack, Shah said the entire country feels the pain of those who lost their near and dear ones to terrorists’ bullets.

“Each citizen of India is feeling the pain. It is our resolve to uproot terrorism from every inch of this country and it will be accomplished. Not only 140 crore Indians but the whole world is standing with India in this fight,” he said.

He said all countries in the world have come together and are standing by the people of India in the fight against terrorism.

“I want to reiterate the resolve that until terrorism is wiped out from the country, our fight will continue and those who have committed the crime will certainly be given appropriate punishment,” he said.

Paying tribute to Brahma, Shah said the iconic leader dedicated his entire life for the progress of the Bodo community in Assam. “It is a matter of immense joy that today, his statue is being unveiled and a road is being dedicated in his honour in Delhi,” he said.

Shah said Brahma’s statue will be a symbol of self-respect for the small tribal communities across the country that have been struggling for respect even after so many years of independence.

Referring to the peace accord signed with Bodo insurgent groups in 2024, Shah said 96 per cent clauses of the pact have been implemented and asked Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was present at the event, to implement the remaining clauses as early as possible.

The event was also attended by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Chief Executive Member of the Bodoland Territorial Council Promod Boro, among others.