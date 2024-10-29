We will consider only constructive criticism in our political journey, says actor Vijay

Chennai: The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam will always play a constructive role in politics and will achieve its goals in the 2026 Assembly election, its president Vijay said on Tuesday.

Throughout its political journey, the TVK will take into account only constructive criticism and ignore the baiters, the actor said, and cautioned his party workers that criticism against the TVK was bound to intensify in the coming days.

Vijay, who made a mark through his maiden political speech on October 27, said in a letter addressed to his party workers that their work should be oriented towards meeting the aspirations of the people.

"This should be made possible through intense, definite, and determined efforts to gain the people's recognition. So, let's work wholeheartedly," Vijay urged in the letter.

His letter to communicate with the party workers emulates the DMK and AIADMK leaders' style of addressing their cadres on crucial issues.

"The Vaagai flowers (symbolising victory) are waiting to bloom," he said, referring to the emblem on the TVK party flag. The party's Sunday conference set the tone and tenour for the task to be undertaken, he said.

"We will always adopt constructive politics. We will achieve our goal by 2026. Victory is sure for us," Vijay said in the letter.