‘We need clear-cut answer’: SC seeks replies from Arunachal, Centre, CAG on PIL against CM

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to examine a PIL alleging that Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu awarded government contracts to his family members. The court sought details from the state government regarding the beneficiaries and whether due process was followed.

A bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, along with Justices Sanjay Kumar and KV Viswanathan, also directed the Union Ministries of Home Affairs and Finance, as well as the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), to file their responses within five weeks.

The PIL, filed by NGOs Save Mon Region Federation and Voluntary Arunachal Senaa, claims that most government contracts in the state were awarded to Khandu’s close relatives. The court specifically instructed the state government to disclose whether any contracts were granted to the chief minister himself.

The plea also names Khandu’s stepmother, Rinchin Drema, and his nephew, Tsering Tashi, as recipients of government contracts. Dorjee Khandu, the late father of the chief minister, served as the state’s chief minister until he died in a helicopter crash in April 2011.

“We want clear-cut answers on who received these contracts and what procedure was followed. Were tenders invited, or not? Both ministries must provide clarity,” Chief Justice Khanna said.

The court also sought a detailed affidavit from the Arunachal Pradesh government listing the parties awarded contracts, specifically regarding the allegations raised in the petition. A final status report from the CAG was also requested. The matter will be heard again after July 21.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the petitioners, alleged that governance in Arunachal Pradesh was being run like a “private limited company.”

“All contracts have been given to his wife’s company, his cousins’ company, and other family members,” Bhushan claimed.

The state government refuted the allegations, calling the PIL politically motivated and abusing the legal process.

“The CAG report acknowledges that Arunachal Pradesh has unique circumstances and is taking necessary measures. This petition is driven by political motives,” the government’s counsel argued.

Bhushan countered, alleging, “Hundreds of crores have been looted.”

Chief Justice Khanna reiterated the court’s demand for a clear response on who received the contracts and whether proper procedures were followed. Bhushan also noted that the court had issued notices last year to the Centre, the state government, CBI, Khandu, and others, but substantial hearings had not yet occurred.

The PIL claims Rinchin Drema’s firm, Brand Eagles, was awarded multiple contracts despite an apparent conflict of interest. It further states that government contracts were primarily given to firms linked to the chief minister’s family and associates, raising concerns about governance and transparency.