'We don't need to be told what to do on democracy...', India's Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj Says At UN

India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN), Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj, claimed that New Delhi does not need to be told what to do on democracy. Her statement came on December 1, after she took over the presidency of the UN Security Council for the month of December.

On the same day, India was elected to lead the 15-member UN Security Council for the month of December as well. During this time, India will be holding major conferences on multilateralism reform and terrorism prevention.





The presidency will also mark the end of India's two-year tenure as an elected non-permanent member of the powerful UN organ. Kamboj, the first female Permanent Representative of India to the UN, will take over the president's seat at the horse-shoe table.

On the first day of India's presidency, Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj spoke about democracy and freedom of the press in India while she addressed reporters in the UN headquarters on the monthly programme of work.

What Was Kamboj's Remarks On Democracy And Freedom Of Press In India

"I would like to say that, we don't need to be told what to do on democracy. India is perhaps the most ancient civilization in the world as all of you know. In India, democracy had roots going back to 2500 years, we were always a democracy. Coming down to very recent times, we have all the pillars of democracy that are intact - legislature, executive, judiciary and the fourth estate, the press. And a very vibrant social media. So the country is the world's largest democracy," she said.

Referring to the General elections, she further added that India conducts the world's largest democratic exercise after every five years.

"Everyone is free to say as they wish and please and that is how our country functions. It's rapidly reforming, transforming and changing. And the trajectory has been very impressive. And I don't have to say this, you don't have to listen to me. Others are saying this," Kamboj remarked.