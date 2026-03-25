'We are not dalaal nation like Pak': Govt at all-party meet

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has conveyed to US President Donald Trump that the war in West Asia must end soon as it is hurting everyone, the government told an up-in-arms Opposition at an all-party meeting on Wednesday, terming Pakistan a "dalaal" (broker) nation in reference to its reported mediation in the conflict.

There is nothing new in Pakistan's mediation efforts in the matter as that country has been "used" by the US since 1981, sources quoted External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar as saying.

"We are not a dalaal nation," Jaishankar is said to have told the attendees of the meeting convened at the Parliament complex to discuss the West Asia crisis.

The sources added that the government refuted the Opposition's charge that New Delhi was silent on the situation, asserting that "we are commenting and responding".

When the Iran embassy was opened, the foreign secretary visited immediately and signed the condolence book, the government told the parties in response to the Opposition's charge that India displayed moral weakness in not condoling the death of the Iranian Supreme Leader sooner.

The government is also said to have informed the parties that its prime concern is ensuring the security of the Indian diaspora living in the Gulf region and fulfilling domestic energy needs.

On that count, the government said it has been successful so far.

The Opposition, however, said the answers provided at the meeting by the government were "unsatisfactory" and demanded that a debate be held on the West Asia situation in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Lashing out at the government, Congress's Tariq Anwar said Pakistan is performing the mediator's role while "we are still mute spectators".

He said there should be a debate on the situation in Lok Sabha under rule 193 and in Rajya Sabha under rule 176.

All Union ministers part of the Cabinet Committee on Security -- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman -- represented the government.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also attended. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri made a presentation before the gathering.

Tariq Anwar and Mukul Wasnik of the Congress, Dharmendra Yadav of the Samajwadi Party, Sasmit Patra of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Sanjay Jha of JD-U, Srikant Shinde of Shiv Sena, Sanjay Singh of Aam Aadmi Party, John Brittas of CPI-M, Supriya Sule of NCP (SP), Arvind Sawant of Shiv Sena (UBT), Asaduddin Owaisi of AIMIM were among the Opposition leaders who attended the meeting, which lasted for nearly two hours.

The sources said the government conveyed that there is no need for panic as India has enough stock with more crude oil and gas coming.

"We have already done advance order. Diversification of sources of oil and gas has been undertaken and now we are procuring from 41 countries," the government told the meeting.

It is a diplomatic success that four India-bound ships, carrying petroleum products, have already crossed the Strait of Hormuz while five more are expected to cross soon. There are 18 India-bound ships which are stranded around the Strait of Hormuz, the participants were told.

On the US attack and sinking of an Iranian ship, the government said that had it been in Indian waters it would have been saved but unfortunately the ship was near Sri Lankan waters.

"There is a sense of gratitude on the part of Iran as we have protected other ships and sailors," the government told the meeting.

"We are good friends with everyone - the US is our largest trading partner, Israel is our largest technological partner and we have good relations with Iran too," it said.

The opening remarks were made by Defence Minister Singh with Jaishankar and Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also speaking during the meeting.

During the question answer session, it was mostly Jaishankar who replied to the opposition's queries and concerns. On a few occasions, Home Minister Shah also intervened.

Briefing reporters on the meeting, Rijiju said the meeting was convened because Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted it and information was shared about the crisis in West Asia.

"Several questions were raised by opposition friends regarding the situation arising from the conflict in West Asia involving Iran, Israel, and the United States - specifically about how it would impact India and what steps the government has taken for Indian citizens," he said.

On behalf of the government, comprehensive and detailed responses were provided, Rijiju said.

"I feel satisfied to inform you that all the questions asked by the opposition and the information they sought were fully addressed by the government," he asserted.

In the end, all opposition members stated that in this time of crisis, whatever decisions the government takes and whatever steps are required based on the situation, they will stand united and support them, he said.

Speaking with reporters, Anwar said an attempt was made to seek clarification from the government, but the meeting was "unsatisfactory".

"It has been our longstanding demand that this issue be debated in both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha under Rules 193 and 176. Only then will people feel satisfied... The government says it (we do not want war), but what difference does merely saying that make? The reality is that a conflict is already underway. Pakistan, which is smaller than us and weaker in every respect, is today acting as a mediator and playing that role, while we remain mute spectators," the Congress leader said.

Brittas said the government has been assuring the opposition that everything is safe.

"The opposition parties expressed their disapproval of the government's silence. All the opposition leaders who spoke said that the government should have taken a position with regard to the unilateral attack against a sovereign independent country Iran by the United States. And there have been questions raised with regard to the visit of our Prime Minister to Tel Aviv, and also there were certain questions about the proactive role of Pakistan," Brittas said.

On the absence of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and TMC members from all-party meet on West Asia situation, Union minister Pralhad Joshi said it was a "highly irresponsible" behaviour.

"The statements that Rahul Gandhi is making raise serious questions about whether he is genuinely interested in India's interests or in spreading rumours within the country. This has created significant doubt in people's minds. Today, in a way, he has even appeared to appreciate Pakistan. At a time when Pakistan is making statements against India, he seems to be lending credibility to them. He should first clarify whether he stands with India or with Pakistan," he said.