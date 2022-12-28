We Are In Power For 'Vyavastha Parivartan' In Himachal Pradesh: CM Sukhu





Who after Virbhadra Singh in Himachal Pradesh? The question that always haunted the Congress, a party alternating power with BJP for the past 37 years. The state Assembly elections, which brought the Congress back to power and also surprised the political circles, saw the emergence of 58-year-old Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, a former state Congress president and four-time MLA, as the Chief Ministerial choice. Two other contenders - PCC President Pratibha Singh, Virbhadra Singh's wife and Mukesh Agnihotri, who was the leader of opposition in the previous Assembly, lost the race to him. Agnihotri has to settle down with a post as the Deputy Chief Minister. Millennium Post Assistant Editor Ashwini Sharma spoke to the Chief Minister in Shimla on the priorities of the Congress government.

You bring with you a vast organisational experience as having headed the NSUI, Youth Congress and state Congress as president for years. How it will help in running the government?

There is no doubt that I have risen from a humble background having no political legacy. I became a class pepresentative (CR) at the age of 17 years. Then, I worked at the grassroots level and struggled my way to the highest positions whether it was NSUI, state Youth Congress or the party. I carved out my own place in state's politics despite the odds. Some people in the party were highly uncomfortable and did not like my way of working. However, I stood my ground and am happy that the central leadership, Sonia ji (Sonia Gandhi), Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi recognised my potential. My grounding is strong enough to run the government in an accountable and transparent manner.

The Congress did not project any Chief Ministerial face in the polls. How much it help?

We worked hard. Our leadership may be AICC in-charge Rajeev Shukla or Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had long consultations with all seniors in the state. Defeating the incumbent BJP was not an easy task given the kind of resources and potential on their side. We formed a strategy to project ourselves as the united face of the party and focus on public issues . All three, myself, Pratibha Ji and Mukesh Agnihotri worked in tandem. All contesting leaders were told not to eye for the Chief Minister's post but ensure Congress's victory. The CM issue will come only when we win and get a majority to form the government.

When did you see your chance as the Chief Minister?

Look, every MLA has a right to aspire to become the Chief Minister. So did I. But, given the kind of experience I had in the organisation, besides being a four-time MLA, I certainly was fortunate to have the maximum support of the elected MLAs.

The high command, apparently, also had made up its mind in my favour and conveyed it to the AICC observers sent for evolving consensus on leadership. Moreover, it is the blessing of the people.

What are your priorities as the Chief Minister?

I have been saying at all public platforms that the Congress has come to power not just for power or rule but 'Vyavastha Parivartan' ( systematic changes).

It's going to be a different way of governance, use of new technologies, innovations and better delivery of services. The work has already started on several projects. My first budget for year 2022-23 will spell out all these new initiatives in next two-three months.

What is the problem in Cabinet formation?

There is no problem. Right now I have the Deputy Chief Minister and myself as the Cabinet. The arrangement is working very well.

Once we hold an Assembly session early next month for the MLAs to take oath, I will expand the Cabinet. There are no pressures on me to constitute the Cabinet. I have already done some exercises on it and consolations have been done with the high command.

How about biggest poll promise of implementing OPS (Old Pension Scheme)?

The Congress is committed to restore the Old Pension Scheme. The day I hold the first Cabinet meeting, this will be done. I have given orders

to the Chief Secretary and Additional Secretary (Finance) to bring the agenda to the Cabinet. A workable formula has been worked out. I look at OPS not as a monetary exercise but as a social security measure for the retiring employees.

It will involve huge finances. Is the state government in a position to implement it?

Of course, we will implement it. My knowledge of the things, after discussions with officials, suggest that the state government has the resources to do it without looking towards the Centre.

What about two other promises - Rs 1,500 per month to all women in age group of 18-60 years and one lakh jobs?

Everything promised in the manifesto will be implemented. The Congress has given 10 guarantees to the people. No section of the public will be left disappointed.

Himachal Pradesh has huge potential for new investments in tourism, industry and hydro-power

The government will have an open door policy. No bureaucratic red-tapism. We will not hold the so-called 'Global Investment meets' and waste our time and money with net results zero. Whosoever wants to invest will get all clearances at deputy commissioner's level. No need to come to the Secretariat and grease the palms of the government functionaries.

What will happen to welfare schemes started by the government on health, housing, social security?

We will improve all the ongoing schemes and implement them in the most efficient way. I don't believe in stopping any welfare schemes.

You have closed down several institutions and offices opened by the BJP

The BJP government has committed a big crime. I underline the word 'crime.' They opened 900 institutions without concurrence of the finance department or sanctioning the staff to run these institutions. All these institutions were opened in the past six months to get votes in the elections. I got an exercise done and found lapses. We are doing a deep exercise on a case-to-case basis. If no anomalies are found, the government will re-notify those institutions.

What do you have to say about the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission that has been suspended?

We had no option. We know most of the recruitments done during the BJP time were compromised, question papers were sold and merit was ignored. This was a grave injustice to thousands of meritorious and deserving youths. One paper of JOA (IT), an exam which was to be held on December 25, was leaked by a woman employee of secrecy branch. Her son was selling these papers along with a tout.

The investigations are soon going to unearth more such instances. Some question papers and cash was also recovered from her house at Hamirpur. The government has acted sternly in the matter. An SIT has been set up to probe all recruitments, even the previous ones.