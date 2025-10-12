Bihar: Declared dead, still alive! BDO moves to restore five voters

New Delhi: At least five residents of Batsar village in Bihar’s Dhoraiya block were surprised to find themselves marked as “dead” on the draft voter list as the state is gearing up for the Assembly elections, scheduled to be held on November 6 and 11.

Reportedly, the residents from the village’s booth number 216 approached BDO Arvind Kumar on Friday with a memorandum mentioning they are alive.

The affected voters are Mohan Sah (Serial No. 2), Sanjay Yadav (Serial No. 175), Ramroop Yadav (Serial No. 211), Narendra Kumar Das (Serial No. 364), and Vishnvar Prasad (Serial No. 380), NDTV reported.

BDO Kumar assured immediate action -- instructing the BLO to fill Form-6 and reinstate the names -- after the five men, led by social worker Indradev Mandal, raised concerns that the error may well prevent them from exercising their franchise. The BDO added that no eligible voter “would be deprived of their right to vote”.

Earlier in Champaran’s Dumri village of Bagahi Panchayat, 15 people were marked “dead” on the voter’s list. Sonia Sharan, who died in 2018, and her son, Manit Mani, who died in February 2025, were incorrectly listed as eligible voters. Even people who had died as far back as 2016 were still on the voter list, the report said.

The 2025 Bihar Legislative Assembly election for all 243 constituencies is scheduled to be held in two phases, with counting of votes slated for November 14.