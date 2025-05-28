'We are against corruption': BJP, Cong stand with Centre as Justice Varma likely to face impeachment in cash row

New Delhi: In a show of unity, both the BJP and the Congress have extended their support to the central government which is exploring options to initiate impeachment proceedings against Allahabad High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma. The move comes in the wake of a Supreme Court-appointed in-house committee finding him guilty of possessing unaccounted cash at his official residence in Delhi. The government is currently weighing the possibility of tabling the impeachment motion during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which is set to begin in mid-July. The Supreme Court had earlier advised Justice Varma to step down following the findings of the committee. However, upon his refusal to resign, the then Chief Justice of India (CJI), Sanjiv Khanna, forwarded the committee’s report to the President, recommending Justice Varma’s impeachment. Commenting on the development, BJP MLA Ram Kadam told IANS, “If the person who is supposed to deliver justice is himself involved in a major act of corruption while sitting on the Bench, then the government and Parliament must ensure justice for all. The judge must answer where such large sums of money came from. Appropriate action should be taken.” BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli echoed the sentiment, saying, “It is a serious and sensitive matter. If unaccounted and even burnt money is found at the residence of a sitting judge, the truth must come out. Then CJI Sanjiv Khanna constituted a Special Investigation Team to probe the matter. Today, all four pillars of democracy are seeking answers. Under Article 124, Justice Varma may be removed from office, and an FIR could follow as these are criminal charges. Whatever decision is taken, it will be made public.”

Congress MP Sukhdev Bhagat also extended his party’s support to the move. “Although these proceedings are at an early stage, if the government decides to go ahead with the impeachment motion, the Congress will support it. We have always stood against corruption. While the judiciary holds a neutral and sacred status, allegations of corruption are grave. We believe he should resign voluntarily. But I must ask the BJP — why is there such a delay? Where are their constitutional institutions today? The Congress will stand with the government on this issue, though it is premature to comment on all uncertainties.” As per constitutional procedure, an impeachment motion against a judge can be initiated in either the Lok Sabha or the Rajya Sabha after approval by the respective presiding officer — the Speaker or the Chairman. The motion must be supported by at least 100 members in the Lok Sabha or 50 in the Rajya Sabha before being considered. Once introduced, the motion must be passed by a two-thirds majority of members present and voting in both houses of Parliament. Only then is it forwarded to the President for final approval. Justice Varma’s case may soon become a rare instance of judicial impeachment in India’s history, with the nation watching closely as the proceedings unfold.