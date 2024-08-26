WB child rights commission demands action over threat to Abhishek Banerjee's minor daughter at RG Kar protest

Kolkata: The West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights has intervened following a disturbing incident in which a protester issued a threat against the young daughter of Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee during a demonstration at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The threat, which was widely shared online, has prompted the commission to call for legal measures under the Pocso Act, the Juvenile Justice Act, and the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.

The commission expressed concern that such threats not only endanger the specific child involved but also pose a broader risk to other minors. It has demanded that the police act swiftly to apprehend those responsible and ensure the safety of the child. The commission warned that failing to address the situation could set a harmful precedent.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien also spoke out against the threats, denouncing the aggressors for targeting children and calling for an end to such behavior. He emphasized that political conflicts should not involve threats against minors.