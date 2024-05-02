Wave of bomb threats hits Delhi-NCR schools; origin on Russian server, police probe terror link

NEW DELHI-NCR: On Wednesday, a wave of bomb threats swept through over 130 schools across the Delhi-NCR region, triggering swift responses from educational institutions and law enforcement agencies. The threats, conveyed through an email originating from a Russian server, plunged schools into a state of emergency, prompting varied precautionary measures to ensure the safety of students.

According to officials, the Delhi Police received 131 calls reporting threats from schools within the Capital. However, exhaustive searches conducted by police teams and bomb squads yielded no evidence of suspicious items in any of the targeted schools.

Officials disclosed that the Delhi Police’s anti-terror unit has launched an investigation into the bomb threat emails, suspecting a possible connection to a larger conspiracy during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. A case has been registered by the Special Cell under relevant sections of the law, including those related to conspiracy and threat, with a specialised team assigned to conduct the probe.

According to the police officer, the email ID from which the threat was sent is ‘sawariim@mail.ru’. Sawarim is an Arabic word extensively used by the terror outfit Islamic State (IS) in their propaganda videos over the past several years, the official said.

“Kill them wherever you meet and drive them out of the places from which they drove you. There are many explosive devices in the school...,” reads the identical email sent to all schools.

The officer said that the email also contained “aayate (verses) of the holy Quran”.

“The domain of email ID sawariim@mail.ru has been traced to Russia and is suspected to have been formed with the help of the dark web, which is an encrypted online content that allows individuals to hide their identity and location from others,” he said.

In the wake of the threats, schools in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad scrambled to reassure parents and safeguard students. Some institutions, such as DPS School in Dwarka, opted for complete closure, citing unforeseen circumstances, while others like St Thomas School and Venkateshwar International School in Dwarka assured parents of heightened security measures within their premises. NVPS School in Delhi invoked Labour Day as a reason for closure but hinted at security concerns, while Paramount International School in Dwarka affirmed normal operations despite reports of threats elsewhere in Delhi.

In Mayur Vihar-1, Ahlcon International School took preemptive measures by evacuating its premises, urging parents to collect their children promptly. Similarly, DPS Greater Faridabad reassured parents of no imminent threats while allowing them to retrieve their children if desired, alongside conducting comprehensive security checks.

Despite the divergent responses, the overarching priority remained the safety and well-being of students, with schools emphasising collaboration with authorities and parents to navigate the crisis.

Delhi Lt. Governor VK Saxena has taken decisive action following the alarming bomb threats targeting schools across the Delhi-NCR region. In an official statement, Saxena announced that he had personally engaged with the Police Commissioner, directing the Delhi Police to conduct a thorough investigation into the threats. “Spoke to the Police Commissioner and sought a detailed report into the bomb threats at schools in Delhi-NCR. Directed Delhi Police to thoroughly search school premises, identify the culprits and ensure there are no lapses,” Saxena stated.

Furthermore, Saxena appealed to parents for their cooperation in ensuring the safety of schools and children. “I request the parents not to panic and co-operate with the administration in ensuring the safety of schools and the children. The miscreants & culprits will not be spared,” he asserted,

Meanwhile, Gurugram Police reassured the public of their preparedness to manage any potential threats, urging against panic and misinformation. They emphasised active monitoring of social media platforms to quell rumours and cautioned against spreading false information, warning of legal repercussions.

In addition to physical checks, Gurugram Police urged individuals with genuine information or suspicions related to the threats to contact authorities promptly.

Amid the heightened alert, 13 schools were shuttered in the Gautam Buddh Nagar, while Ghaziabad saw two schools in the Sahibabad area receiving threat emails, prompting heightened vigilance across the district.

Despite the disruption, there are no orders for school closures on Thursday across the affected districts, as authorities continue to investigate the origins of the threats and ensure the safety of educational institutions and students.