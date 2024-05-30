Water wastage in Delhi to attract Rs 2,000 penalty

New Delhi: The Delhi government announced on Wednesday that a fine of Rs 2,000 will be imposed on activities that waste water, such as washing vehicles with a hose and using domestic water supply for construction and commercial purposes.



The national capital is grappling with a severe water shortage due to an unprecedented heatwave, with temperatures reaching around 50 degrees Celsius in parts of the city.

Water Minister Atishi has instructed the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to deploy 200 teams across the city to curb water-wasting practices. These include car washing with a hose, overflowing water tanks, and the use of domestic water supply for non-domestic purposes.

In a directive to the DJB’s Chief Executive Officer, Atishi stated: “These teams will be deployed from 8 am on Thursday and will impose fines on anyone found wasting water. They will also disconnect any illegal water connections at construction sites or commercial establishments.”

The minister highlighted that the intense heatwave in the national capital, coupled with Haryana’s failure to release Delhi’s share of water, has led to a significant shortage.

“Given these circumstances, conserving water is crucial. However, there is considerable wastage of water in many parts of Delhi,” she said.

She also noted the existence of illegal connections of domestic water supply at construction sites and commercial establishments, emphasising the need to address such misuse. In a post on X, Atishi announced the upcoming crackdown on water wastage, including the disconnection of illegal water connections at construction sites and commercial establishments.

On Tuesday, Atishi accused Haryana of withholding Delhi’s share of water since May 1 and stated that the Delhi government would implement various measures, including rationalising the water supply in the city.

She indicated that the Delhi government might approach the Supreme Court if the Yamuna water supply does not improve soon.“The water level at Wazirabad was 674.5 feet on May 1. This is the average level that should be maintained. Last year in April, May, and June, the minimum level was maintained at 674.5 feet,” Atishi said on Tuesday.

Providing further data, she mentioned that by May 8, the water level at Wazirabad had dropped to 672 feet, and by May 20, it was at 671 feet. On Tuesday, it further declined to 669.8 feet. further.