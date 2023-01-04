Water Vision@2047: 1st All India Conference to be held in Bhopal on January 5 and 6

Keeping in mind Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to make India a developed country by 2047, a two-day national-level conference would be held in Bhopal on Thursday, in which Centre and states’ ministers would brainstorm on water, said Prahlad Patel, Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti.

Talking to MillenniumPost on Wednesday, MoS Patel said Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh and Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat would inaugurate the All India Conference, being held for the first time ever in the country.

The two-day conference being hosted by the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti will be held on January 5 and 6 in the state capital. Ministers of Water Resources, Public Health Department and Irrigation from all states and Union Territories of the country will take part in the conference.

Along with the Centre, the states’ ministers will prepare a blueprint of Water Vision-2047 on the theme of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal’ and will finalise a roadmap to address the water problem of the country.

“At the conference, a road map for making drinking water available to every household as well as water to agricultural land for 25 years will be prepared under PM’s vision in the Amrit Kaal,” the minister said.

Patel said that the main objective of the conference was to strengthen partnership with the states and stakeholders, with an effort to achieve a shared vision for managing water as a precious resource in an integrated manner with a holistic approach.

“Water assumes a special significance which will take the country to greater heights of development as water is not only intrinsic to life but also to the growth and sustainable development,” he added.

The MoS also said that a plenary session would be organised, which will decide the agenda of the conference focusing on Water Vision@2047 and five other sessions would also be held on water scarcity, surplus water and water security in hilly areas, reuse of waste/grey water including the enhancing of water use efficiency, water governance, climate change and adaptive water structure and quality of water.

The Minister said that as water is a state subject, all interstate disputes related to water could be solved with the consent of the ministers coming to take part in the conference.