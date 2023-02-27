Water supply pipeline bursts in Joshimath, causes scare among residents

A water supply pipeline burst in Joshimath on Sunday causing a scare among residents of the subsidence-hit town.

People got alarmed as they suspected it initially to be an underground water channel burst like the one in J P Colony area from where water has been flowing constantly since January 2-3, an official here said.

However, after an inspection of the spot by officials, it was found that a water supply pipeline had burst in the area, Jal Sansthan executive engineer Rajesh Nirwal said.

The Jal Sansthan was asked by authorities to temporarily stop water supply from two water tanks located nearby and by 1 pm water leakage stopped completely bringing relief to people, he said.

The water supply pipeline burst on way to Nrisingh temple, Nirwal said, adding that it is being repaired.