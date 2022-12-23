Watch: Bilawal Bhutto's Donkey Remark While Trying To Defend His Foreign Trips

Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto compared himself to a donkey while defending his frequent foreign visits as he spoke to reporters in the US on December 22.

In a video posted by the ruling Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto was heard saying that he pays for his own foreign trips and "works hard" and also that his office "made him work like a donkey."

Mr Bhutto made these comments while he was responding to reporters who criticized him for the making a country that is struggling with an economic crisis bear the expenses of his foreign trips.

"I must be the only foreign minister who buys his own tickets, pays his own hotel bills and does not put the burden on Pakistan and its people," Mr Bhutto was heard telling the reporters in Washington.

"Even if I am entitled to these expenses, as a Foreign Minister...These trips are not for my benefit. They have benefited Pakistan. It is my hard work. When others go abroad then they go for a holiday. These people make me work like a donkey," he claimed while referring to his team.

The Foreign Minister also claimed that the benefit to Pakistan, was that the nation had moved from the Grey List of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) - the international watchdog on terror financing - and that now the country is "leading the G-77".

The Pakistan Foreign Ministry also denied reports of Mr Bhutto's arrest in New York.

Recently, the Pakistan Foreign Minister has made headlines for his controversial comments at the United Nations.