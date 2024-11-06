Waqf case against AAP's Amanatullah Khan: Court to decide on charge sheet cognisance on Nov 13

New Delhi: Delhi court is likely to decide on November 13 on the cognisance of a charge sheet filed against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi Waqf Board case. Special Judge Jitendra Singh on Wednesday sought certain clarifications from the central probe agency in relation to the prosecution complaint (ED's equivalent to a charge sheet) and posted the matter on November 13. The ED had on October 29, filed a 110-page first supplementary charge sheet, claiming Khan laundered money that was allegedly generated through corruption in the Delhi Waqf Board.

The charge sheet named one Mariam Siddiqui, who hasn't been arrested as an accused by the ED in the case. The ED said there was sufficient evidence to prosecute Khan and others in the case registered under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. His bail plea is scheduled to come up on November 7. Khan was arrested on September 2 under the provisions of the PMLA by the ED, which conducting a search at his house in Delhi's Okhla area. The AAP MLA was accused of being "evasive" when questioned by the probe agency. The money laundering probe against him stems from two FIRs -- the Central Bureau of Investigation's case in connection with the alleged irregularities in the Waqf Board and an alleged disproportionate assets case registered by the Delhi police anti-corruption unit.