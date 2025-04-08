Waqf (Amendment) Act comes into force

New Delhi: The Waqf (Amendment) Act, which was passed by Parliament last week, has come into force from Tuesday, the government said in a notification.

The Ministry of Minority Affairs notification said, "In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 1 of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 (14 of 2025), the Central Government hereby appoints the 8th day of April, 2025 as the date on which the provisions of the said Act shall come into force."

The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha passed the bill post-midnight on April 3 and April 4 respectively. President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the proposed law on April 5.

While the BJP-led NDA had rallied in support of the bill, the opposition INDIA bloc united in opposing it.

Several Muslim bodies and opposition MPs have moved the Supreme Court against the law, which the ruling alliance has described as a force for transparency and empowerment of backward Muslims and women from the community. The opposition has slammed it as unconstitutional and claimed that it infringes on the rights of Muslims.