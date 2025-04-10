Waqf Act, US tariffs: At Cong session, Rahul comes down heavily on BJP

AHMEDABAD: Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, delivered a robust critique of the recently passed Waqf Bill, labeling it as an “assault on the Constitution” and a violation of religious freedoms.

Speaking at the AICC session here, Gandhi stated, “The Waqf Act is an infringement upon the fundamental rights of individuals, as it disregards the sanctity of religious freedom.” He stressed the importance of fostering inclusivity through legislation rather than creating barriers based on religion, thereby advocating for a more harmonious coexistence among India’s diverse communities.

Highlighting concerning trends within the ruling BJP, Gandhi accused the party of systematically targeting minority religious groups. He referred to an article from the RSS mouthpiece Organiser, which suggested plans to encroach upon Christian lands across the country. “This is not just a political issue; it’s about the very fabric of our society,” he remarked.

Reminding the audience of the historical context in which the RSS rejected the Constitution upon its adoption in 1950, he stated, “This is a direct attack on the Constitution. The RSS has never accepted our Constitution.”

Gandhi also emphasised the importance of conducting a caste census to address social injustices, citing the recent initiative in Telangana that revealed 90 per cent of the population—including Dalits, OBCs, and minorities—feels marginalized.

He described the caste census as “the social X-ray of the country,” essential for understanding and rectifying the disparities in representation and participation in decision-making.

He came down heavily on the BJP’s privatisation policies, which he argued threaten the livelihoods of countless citizens. He lamented how public sector undertakings, historically providing employment opportunities, are being transferred to big industrialists such as Adani and Ambani, undermining job security and economic stability.

In a pointed dig at Prime Minister Modi, Gandhi remarked on the recent tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, questioning, “Where is Modi hiding?”

He recalled Modi’s earlier boasts about his friendship with Trump, contrasting those claims with the current circumstances where tariffs jeopardise Indian imports. He warned of impending economic turmoil that could lead to significant job losses.

He also highlighted the role of District Congress Committees, stating they would be empowered with additional responsibilities to strengthen the party’s grassroots presence.