Wanted criminal held after gunfight with cops near Noida

A man facing over two dozen criminal cases was arrested on Tuesday after a gunfight with police near Noida, officials said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Vishal Pandey said the exchange of fire happened this morning on the FNG road, under Sector 63 police station limits.

"The police had set up a checkpoint and intercepted a suspicious looking person who was on a scooter. However, instead of stopping for an inquiry, the person fled the spot and opened fire on the police party," Pandey said.

"Soon a gunfight ensued and the person got hit in his leg in retaliatory police firing and was held," the officer said.

The person was then identified as Yusuf alias 'Jala Bhuna', a native of Meerut district, and taken to a hospital for treatment, he said.

"The accused has over two dozen criminal cases against his name and carried a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest," Pandey said.

The police said they have seized a country-made pistol along with some ammunition from his possession and impounded the scooter.

Further legal proceedings were being carried out, the police added.