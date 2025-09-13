Want to make Manipur symbol of peace, prosperity: Modi

Churachandpur: Urging various outfits to shun violence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asserted that his government stood firmly with the people of Manipur and was working towards the goal of making the strife-torn state a symbol of peace and prosperity. Addressing a public meeting in Kuki-dominated Churachandpur district during his first visit to the state after ethnic violence broke out in May 2023, Modi hailed Manipur as the land of hope and aspiration, and said that "unfortunately, violence had cast its shadow on this beautiful region". "A short while ago, I met the affected people at a relief camp. After meeting them, I can say with confidence that a new dawn of hope and trust is rising in Manipur," he said. "For development to take root anywhere, peace is essential. In the last 11 years, many conflicts and disputes in the Northeast have been resolved. People have chosen the path of peace and given priority to development," he added. The PM, who faced sharp criticisms from the opposition for not visiting the state despite the prolonged ethnic violence, underlined that the Centre's efforts were already yielding results. "We have seen that recently in the Hills and the Valley... negotiations have taken place for agreements with different groups. These are part of the efforts of the Government of India to establish peace while giving importance to dialogue, respect, and mutual understanding," he said. "I would appeal to all organisations to move forward on the path of peace and fulfil their dreams. I am with you... The Government of India is with the people of Manipur. We are working towards the goal of making Manipur a symbol of peace, prosperity and progress," he said.

Modi said the Centre is providing support to build 7,000 new houses for families who have been displaced by the violence. A special package of about Rs 3,000 crore has recently been approved, he said, adding that Rs 500 crore has been specifically allocated to assist the displaced people. "For Manipur's development, for the resettlement of displaced families, and for the establishment of peace, the Government of India will continue to support the Manipur government in every possible way," he said. "I appeal to all organisations to move on the path of peace, and realise your dreams. Secure the future of your children. And I promise to you today that I am with you," he said. Noting the various initiatives taken by his government for the development of the state, Modi said that earlier decisions made in Delhi took decades to reach here, but now Manipur was progressing along with the rest of the nation. "Earlier, good schools and hospitals in the Hills and tribal areas were only a dream. Today, with the efforts of the Centre, this situation is changing. In Churachandpur, a medical college has now been established," he said. "Even decades after Independence, Manipur's Hill region did not have a single medical college. It is our government that has fulfilled this need. Through the Ayushman Bharat scheme, the Centre is providing free treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh. In Manipur alone, more than 2.5 lakh patients have received free treatment under this scheme," he said. The PM said that India was developing very rapidly and was soon going to become the world's third-largest economy. "I want to ensure that the fruits of development reach every corner of the country," he said. "We built permanent houses for the poor across the country. Thousands of families in Manipur have also benefited from this scheme. In Manipur, seven to eight years back, water came through pipes to only 25-30,000 houses. Today, more than 3.5 lakh houses here are receiving the facility," he said.

Modi laid the foundation stones of projects worth more than Rs 7,300 crore at the function. "These projects will further improve the lives of the people of Manipur, especially the people living in the Hills," he said. Modi said, "The name Manipur itself has 'mani', and this is the gem that will shine for the entire Northeast in the times to come. The Centre has been consistently striving to take Manipur forward on the path of development. As part of this effort, I am here today among all of you." The PM said he could never forget the love he received on his way to Churachandpur from Imphal by road, a distance of around 60 km.