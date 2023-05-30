Want an India where Parliament is without religious rituals, law treats all equally: Kapil Sibal takes a dig at government

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Tuesday took a swipe at the BJP over the new Parliament building's inauguration, saying he wants his India neither new nor old but one where Parliament is without religious rituals, law treats everyone equally and citizens are not killed for religious beliefs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday described the inauguration of the new Parliament building as an "immortalised" moment in the country's development journey. In a speech delivered from the new Lok Sabha hall, Modi had said the new building reflected the aspirations and resolve of the "new India" to set and work towards achieving greater heights.

In a tweet, Sibal said, "The government and the BJP say: A new Parliament for a new India. I say: I want my India Neither new nor old. Where: 1) Parliament without religious rituals 2) Law treats all equally 3) Citizens not killed for religious beliefs and trade 4) If young marry for love; no fear of Bajrang Dal 5) Agencies not politicised 6) Media is fair."

Kapil Sibal on Monday had also taken a dig at Prime Minister Modi over his remarks at the new Parliament building inauguration, saying freedom of thought with the aspirational underpinnings of 1.4 billion minds and not bricks and mortar will make his "new India".

Kapil Sibal, who was a Union minister during the UPA 1 and UPA 2 governments, quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support. He recently floated the non-electoral platform 'Insaaf', aimed at fighting injustice.

At the new Parliament building's inauguration, amid Vedic chants by priests from Karnataka's Shringeri Math, the prime minister performed "Ganapati Homam" to invoke the gods to bless the building.

The prime minister prostrated before the Sengol and sought blessings from high priests of various 'adheenams' in Tamil Nadu with the sceptre in hand.

A multi-faith prayer was also held to mark the occasion.

About 25 parties attended the event while 21 Opposition parties boycotted it, accusing the prime minister of "sidelining" President Droupadi Murmu.