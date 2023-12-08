Waiter beaten to death after used tray touches guest at wedding in Ghaziabad; 3 arrested

Ghaziabad: A 26-year old man, waiter at a wedding ceremony, was beaten to death after a dirty plate in his hand touched a guest, said police on Thursday.



According to police, the incident took place in Loni area of Ghaziabad. The deceased, identified as Pankaj Kumar, a resident of DLF Shankar Vihar was working as a waiter at a wedding function in CGS Vatika Guest House on November 17.

“Kumar, who was servicing in the party, was collecting plates for washing after the party got over. Accidentally, a used away plate touched one of the guests who was drinking alcohol along with his friends. Three to four men started beating up Kumar mercilessly and his head hit the ground” said Ravi Prakash Singh, Assistant commissioner of Police (Ankur Vihar), Ghaziabad.

Police said that the plate touched one guest identified as Rishabh Kumar who thrashed the waiter along with banquet hall operator Manoj Gupta. Two staffers of the banquet hall Amit and one other later dumped the injured waiter at an isolated spot around a kilometre away from the venue and left.

“When Pankaj didn’t reach home, his family informed police and a missing complaint was lodged. Later on November 18, his body was recovered by police and a case under section 302 (punishment for murder) and 201 (disappearance of evidence) was registered against unidentified persons” added ACP Singh.

The Autopsy reports of the deceased suggested death due to severe head injuries. During investigation, the police also came to know that the waiter had apologized to everyone with folded hands and kept pleading but the culprits kept beating him mercilessly. He used to get Rs 500 as daily wages for the job.

“Over a dozen suspects were detained for questioning by the police and police found that the CCTV footage of banquet hall was deleted. The trio of accused identified as banquet hall operator Manoj Gupta, two staffers Amit and a juvenile accused confessed the crime. They have been arrested and efforts are on to arrest the other accused named in the incident” ACP Singh said.