Vivek Ramaswamy suspends US presidential campaign, endorses Trump for WH

Washington: Vivek Ramaswamy, the Indian-American entrepreneur turned politician, announced the suspension of his 2024 presidential campaign following a disappointing performance in Monday’s Iowa caucuses. The 38-year-old, the youngest candidate in the 2024 Republican Party’s presidential nomination race, garnered only 7.7 per cent of the votes, placing him in a distant fourth position.

Addressing his disappointed supporters in Des Moines, Iowa, Ramaswamy acknowledged the hard truth that his campaign did not achieve the surprise they had hoped for. He congratulated the winner of the Iowa caucuses, former President Donald Trump, and declared his full endorsement for Trump’s presidential bid.

Trump secured the state with 51 per cent of the votes, reinforcing his position as the frontrunner for the party’s nomination in the upcoming November presidential elections. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Indian-American former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley secured second and third places, respectively.

Ramaswamy, accompanied by his wife Apporva, accentuated his commitment to the “America First” agenda throughout his campaign. Despite entering the race with little recognition, he outlasted prominent Republicans such as former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, and former Vice President Mike Pence.

A key focus of Ramaswamy’s campaign was the restoration of America’s identity and a call to reduce the size of the federal government. His 2021 book, “Woke, Inc,” gained attention in conservative circles for shedding light on how identity politics and social justice movements impact corporations.

Ramaswamy argued that the Republican Party needed a candidate with “fresh legs,” differentiating himself from the 77-year-old Trump, whom he consistently hailed as the “greatest president” of his lifetime.

As the campaign shifts to New Hampshire for the January 23 primary, Ramaswamy plans to continue campaigning alongside Trump in the state. Born to Indian parents who migrated from Kerala, Ramaswamy, a Hindu, was raised in Cincinnati, Ohio, and holds degrees from Harvard University and Yale University.

He founded Roivant Sciences in 2014, leading successful biotech IPOs and achieving FDA-approved products through clinical trials. In 2022, Ramaswamy launched Strive Asset Management, focusing on restoring the voices of everyday citizens in the American economy by guiding companies toward excellence over politics.