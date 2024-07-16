VIP Chief Mukesh Sahani's father found murdered in Bihar home

Darbhanga (Bihar): Jitan Sahani, father of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani, was allegedly found murdered at his ancestral home in Bihar's Darbhanga district, police said on Tuesday. Jitan Sahani's body, with several stab injuries and cut marks on his chest and stomach, was found inside his room at his house in Biraul area this morning. Darbhanga Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jagunath Reddy said a team of senior officers have reached the spot and are investigating the matter. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the district police has been constituted to investigate the matter, the Darbhanga Police said in a statement.

A former minister in the Bihar government, Mukesh Sahani heads the VIP, which is an alliance partner of the INDIA bloc. Cutting across party lines, leaders of all political parties condemned the incident. Commenting on the incident, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and state BJP chief, Samrat Choudhary, in a post on X said, "It's a very unfortunate, shocking and condemnable incident. On behalf of the government, I assure the people of Bihar that the criminals involved in the murder will not be spared and they will soon be nabbed. Police officials are doing their job." Union minister and chief of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Chirag Paswan, wrote in a post on X, "The brutal murder of the father of Mukesh Sahani is highly condemnable... criminals will soon be identified and strict action will be taken against them. We offer heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family." Reacting to the incident, RJD leader and party MLC, Shakti Singh Yadav, in a statement said, "It's a highly condemnable incident... What is happening in Bihar? There is a complete collapse of the law and order situation in Bihar. The chief minister is in an unconscious state of mind. He (CM) must be unaware of the incident. Bihar is at the mercy of gods..."